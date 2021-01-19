Salah publicly calls out Liverpool for new contract; pledges “100 per cent” commitment to Reds

Mo Salah has absolutely volleyed the ball into Liverpool’s court over a new contract in a new interview with Norwegian channel TV2.

Some recent comments by the Egyptian left a little too much room for imagination as he implied to Spanish outlet AS that he’d be interested in playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future.

Salah’s contract with Liverpool runs out in two years and there has been some speculation over a potential exit for the forward, but his latest comments certainly change the tune.

“I do not know. If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but, as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club,” he told TV2 (via the Guardian).

MORE: Liverpool set to move for £27m Brazilian wonderkid – report

“I will always give 100 per cent to the last minute I am in this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can. And I want to give 100 per cent to the people, who show me love all the time.”

With all the talk around Salah’s future in recent weeks, it’s an absolute masterstroke by his camp to arrange this new interview with TV2 to quash the negative feelings somewhat.

Liverpool notoriously keep their cards close to their chest over new deals, and a potential contract for the best offensive player in the league would certainly qualify.

Salah’s words are like music to our ears, and we at Empire of the Kop hope it means the Reds now take the appropriate steps to secure the Egyptian’s long-term future.