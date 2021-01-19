(Video) Barca example showed in argument that Klopp will disband front-three this summer

Jamie Carragher cited the progression of Barcelona’s frontline over the years as evidence that Jurgen Klopp might have to switch up Liverpool’s attack by the end of this season.

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are in a drab patch, which has basically resulted in the team not scoring goals anymore.

In four Premier League games, we’ve bagged once – in the early minutes against West Brom – and have been barren since.

The issue is that all three of them are off-song. Usually, one of them has an off day, but the others make up for it – but right now that isn’t the case.

We disagree with Carra, though. Unless we can bring in Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, changing our front-three for good will essentially just make it worse.

They’re in a funk – but it won’t last. Diogo Jota’s return will help massively, of course, and the Portuguese will hopefully be an option by the end of the month.

🗣"It is together for 3 years and then it is phased out" @Carra23 discusses if Liverpool's front 3 are suffering from burnout and if they will have to be broken up sooner rather than later like Barcelona's famous front 3 of MSN pic.twitter.com/wcUVjv175R — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2021