(Video) Cheeky Minamino playfully dispossesses Jones before Liverpool warm-up drill

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino has enjoyed mixed fortunes at Anfield so far, but has totted up a few highlights this season.

The Japan international has been an influential player in the Reds’ ongoing FA Cup run and scored his first Premier League goal for the club in the 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last month.

He hasn’t seen much inclusion since then, but one moment from Liverpool v Manchester United over the weekend suggests Minamino is still enjoying his football.

The forward cheekily dispossessed Curtis Jones just before the Reds’ bench began a rondo drill ahead of kick-off, making his team-mates laugh and jump-start the warm-up.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 1.23: