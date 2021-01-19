(Video) Didi Hamann says Thiago is a problem and ‘doesn’t play the Liverpool way’

Sorry Didi, but we’re not having this.

Every time Thiago has played for Liverpool, he’s essentially been the best player on the pitch.

When you watched him against Chelsea and Everton, and his team-mates were also performing, Liverpool looked exceptional. It’s not his fault the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, genuinely world-class players, have been so poor in 2021.

But Didi Hamann reckons our blandness this month has been because of Thiago’s influence rather than in spite of it.

If you’ve watched our past four Premier League games, and the FA Cup clash v Aston Villa, that is an extremely harsh assessment.

Blame the players who are not doing their jobs correctly – not the ones who are…

😫 “Thiago slows things down & doesn’t play the way Liverpool play.” 👍 “They had midfielders less skilful but who played the ball quickly.” 🔴 “Thiago likes possession but #LFC were good playing quickly.”@DietmarHamann isn’t sure if Thiago’s the right fit at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/ZG10119xs6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 19, 2021