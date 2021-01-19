(Video) Harry Maguire’s unseen dive v Liverpool goes viral – both ref and assistant thought this was a foul

The refereeing has been plenty worse than Paul Tierney’s on Sunday evening, but that is a very low bar, in truth.

He blew up six seconds early in the first-half instead of allowing Sadio Mane a one-on-one opportunity, which was amateur – and we remember at the time this moment just making us laugh.

Both he and the assistant, who was right in front of it, considered this a foul from Mo Salah on Harry Maguire.

Maguire literally puts his hands behind him, starts grinding on Mo, before flopping forward to the floor.

If that’s a foul on a 95kg centre-back, the game’s gone!