(Video) Henderson shares classy message as he joins NHS initiative: “Massive honour for me”

Jordan Henderson has been named the first NHS Charities Together Champion in a move which will see the Liverpool captain shine light on the good work medical health professionals do in the UK.

This comes after the England international led his Premier League colleagues last year with the Players Together Fund, which was designed to help the NHS with a significant financial support.

It’s great to see Henderson continuing his good civic work, which he has described as a “massive honour” – he is an exemplary professional and the perfect sort of character to be Liverpool captain.

Take a look at the video he shared on social media below:

The NHS frontline needs our support now more than ever so I’m honoured to be announced as the first NHS Charities Together Champion. 🌈 More info – https://t.co/gJo6YFAH0K @NHSCharities #NHSCharitiesTogether #NHS pic.twitter.com/FUloeVjupz — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 19, 2021