(Video) ‘I am worried for Firmino…’ Carra’s excellent analysis shows Bobby worse at scoring and winning ball back

Of all the players who seem to have struggled without a crowd, we’d argue Roberto Firmino is our no.1.

The Brazilian loved showing off his skills to an expectant audience and running like a mad-man to win the ball back.

But we’ve not seen much of either this season. He’s been occasionally good, but more often than not, he’s fallen below the expectations we have of him and likely he has of himself.

Bobby’s performance against Manchester United on Sunday was poor and Jamie Carragher explained on Sky Sports last night that he’s worried by the dip – a dip that has maybe lasted 18 months or so.

Where do you stand, Reds? Is Bobby’s issue temporary or do we need to think about getting another centre-forward in?

🗣"I must say I am worried for Firmino"@Carra23 is not worried by Sadio Mane or Mo Salah's lack of goals for Liverpool but rather Roberto Firmino's contribution to the team pic.twitter.com/VgWQciYYKf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2021