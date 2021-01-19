(Video) Lijnders looks like he wants to fight Tierney at HT; waits for ref outside Anfield tunnel

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders was not a happy man when referee Paul Tierney blew up for half-time with six seconds of additional time left to play at Anfield.

The referee was in charge of the biggest game in English football – Liverpool v. Manchester United – and thought it would be a good time to bend the rules.

Six seconds doesn’t seem like it’d be all that important, but Tierney chose to call for half-time just as the Reds were building a counter-attack involving Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane.

Lijnders seemed to notice something wasn’t right as he gestured towards the match official after the whistle was blown, looking like he was waiting on the touchline to have a word.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 3.29: