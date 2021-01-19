(Video) ‘Lindelof was gonna head the ball back anyway…’ No.. No, he really wasn’t

Micah Richards has been called out on Twitter for his strange analysis of Paul Tierney blowing up early at the end of the first-half v Manchester United.

Xherdan Shaqiri sent a ball into the path of Sadio Mane, but the ref signalled the end of the minute’s stoppage time after just 54 seconds – to the frustration of many.

Richards, the Sky Sports pundit, laughed it off, claiming that Victor Lindelof would have just headed back to David de Gea anyway.

But he really, really wouldn’t have. Mane was through on goal and would have had a guaranteed one-on-one with the Spaniard.

Would he have scored? We have no idea – but the rules state we should have at least been able to find out.

“Lindelof was gonna head the ball back anyway” Was he yeah? Wearing a jet pack was he?

pic.twitter.com/VcPqGNKRF0 — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) January 18, 2021