(Video) Liverpool outcast makes appearance at Anfield despite apparent banishment

Goalkeeper Adrian has seemingly been banished from the Liverpool team of late, not being selected for match-day squads or appearing in media from the training ground.

It’s quite apparent the Spaniard has lost his place on the bench to 22-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher, but it’s unclear what his current standing is in the wider squad.

Both Marcelo Pitaluga and Jakub Ojrzynski have been photographed at the Kirkby training centre, but we’re yet to see Adrian in any pictures or videos since the turn of the new year.

There has been no indication from Liverpool if anything has changed with regards to Spaniard’s role – but it’s not gone unnoticed, and his appearance at Anfield over the weekend confuses things further.

