(Video) Radio host goes on weird Thiago rant & blames Spaniard for LFC’s poor form: “From heavy metal to lift music”

TalkSPORT host Adrian Durham has gone off on a bizarre rant in which he has blamed new signing Thiago Alcantara’s for Liverpool’s poor form of late.

Despite the Spaniard spending most of the season out of action through injury, he’s apparently switched the Reds from “heavy metal to lift music” in recent weeks.

The reasoning behind the rant is that Thiago slows Liverpool’s play down when he collects the ball and recycles possession, much like how Gini Wijnaldum has been doing for the past five years.

Take a listen (or watch) of the weird rant below (via talkSPORT):

“He slows it down! They’ve gone from heavy metal to lift music, with Thiago.” “Terrific career, talented football player, but he is totally wrong for Liverpool!” ❌ Adrian Durham is not convinced with Thiago’s impact on this #LFC side. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aZXhVlBG7n — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 18, 2021