Arsenal terminate Sokratis’ contract making potential Liverpool switch simple

Now, long-term, Sokratis is not the answer.

He’s slow and 32-years-old.

But on a six month deal? It makes perfect sense to us – especially when you consider Jurgen Klopp’s reluctance to field either Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips anymore…

Arsenal have released the Greek, who used to play for Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, remember. That means we can sign him today for no fee – bar his likely affordable wages.

Recently, Klopp has started both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as centre-backs, which significantly weakens our midfield.

Surely, the option of Sokratis and Joel Matip in some games at the back, enabling Fab and Hendo starts where they’re best – centrally – is a nice option for the second half of the season?

He’s very much down our list of perfect candidates, but he’s better than nobody.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal and Sokratis have agreed to terminate the defender's contract. Announcement imminent. pic.twitter.com/yc4nEYZ933 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 20, 2021