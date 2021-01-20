Damning stat shows Matip more creative than Firmino this season

Football stats expert and Liverpool fan Simon Brundish has tweeted an interesting table that has got Reds talking this morning.
In it, we can see the most creatively effective Liverpool players this term – based on goals or big chances created per minute…
Mo Salah is out in front, with Diogo Jota next – which is no surprise.
Interestingly though, Taki Minamino features highly – but the thing that raised our eyebrows the most was seeing Joel Matip ahead of Roberto Firmino.
Taki must be fucking shite in training
Mins per goal or Big Chance created
Salah 88mins
Diogo 93mins
Ox 108
Taki 148
Mane 167
Matip 194
Shaq 204
Bobby 230
Robbo 248
Trent 265
CJ 266
Divvy 351
Ironborn 469
Hendo 545
Naby 559
Virgil 596
Ghost 1057
— SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 20, 2021
If that doesn’t explains Firmino’s troubles, we don’t know what does!
Bobby has been horrible in front of goal in 2021, but in fairness, he’s never been a great finisher – even during the season he scored 27 goals.
The issue now is that he’s not really making things happen for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah either.
The trio are not linking up well and helping each other – and the stats show as much especially in regards to Bobby.
Let’s hope he can drop one of his better performances against Burnley.
I know you don’t like graphs, but here is Bobby’s performances over the last 4 seasons
Blue XG v Actual goals
Pink eXpected Goals + eXpected Assists
Spoiler: he’s getting lots of eXpected, but very little Actual pic.twitter.com/hzdx2VB5mb
— SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 20, 2021