Damning stat shows Matip more creative than Firmino this season

Football stats expert and Liverpool fan Simon Brundish has tweeted an interesting table that has got Reds talking this morning.

In it, we can see the most creatively effective Liverpool players this term – based on goals or big chances created per minute…

Mo Salah is out in front, with Diogo Jota next – which is no surprise.

Interestingly though, Taki Minamino features highly – but the thing that raised our eyebrows the most was seeing Joel Matip ahead of Roberto Firmino.

If that doesn’t explains Firmino’s troubles, we don’t know what does!

Bobby has been horrible in front of goal in 2021, but in fairness, he’s never been a great finisher – even during the season he scored 27 goals.

The issue now is that he’s not really making things happen for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah either.

The trio are not linking up well and helping each other – and the stats show as much especially in regards to Bobby.

Let’s hope he can drop one of his better performances against Burnley.

