Damning stat shows Matip more creative than Firmino this season

Football stats expert and Liverpool fan Simon Brundish has tweeted an interesting table that has got Reds talking this morning.

In it, we can see the most creatively effective Liverpool players this term – based on goals or big chances created per minute…

Mo Salah is out in front, with Diogo Jota next – which is no surprise.

Interestingly though, Taki Minamino features highly – but the thing that raised our eyebrows the most was seeing Joel Matip ahead of Roberto Firmino.

Taki must be fucking shite in training Mins per goal or Big Chance created Salah 88mins

Diogo 93mins

Ox 108

Taki 148

Mane 167

Matip 194

Shaq 204

Bobby 230

Robbo 248

Trent 265

CJ 266

Divvy 351

Ironborn 469

Hendo 545

Naby 559

Virgil 596

Ghost 1057 — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 20, 2021

If that doesn’t explains Firmino’s troubles, we don’t know what does!

Bobby has been horrible in front of goal in 2021, but in fairness, he’s never been a great finisher – even during the season he scored 27 goals.

The issue now is that he’s not really making things happen for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah either.

The trio are not linking up well and helping each other – and the stats show as much especially in regards to Bobby.

Let’s hope he can drop one of his better performances against Burnley.

I know you don’t like graphs, but here is Bobby’s performances over the last 4 seasons Blue XG v Actual goals Pink eXpected Goals + eXpected Assists Spoiler: he’s getting lots of eXpected, but very little Actual pic.twitter.com/hzdx2VB5mb — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 20, 2021