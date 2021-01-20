Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Serie A star

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

Earlier this month, Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) suggested the Reds could replace Gini Wijnaldum with the Argentina international, but this rumour can now be taken a bit more seriously.

While CdS are far from the worst source, Romano is one of the best in the business.

In an appearance on the Que Golazo Podcast, the Sky Sports transfer guru revealed Liverpool have sent scouts to watch De Paul – but ruled out a move this month.

The Udinese star is quite a different player to Wijnaldum; he operates more as a No.10 and on the flanks, and has 29 goals in five years to his name.

Our Dutch maestro is going to be a difficult man to replace, should he depart – but the role he’s played at Anfield can be comfortably filled by Thiago Alcantara, with a new signing complimenting the midfield.

De Paul could be a good addition to the Liverpool team, with the Reds not really having any players who are traditional central attacking midfielders.

It could offer Jurgen Klopp a different kind of approach when his typical 4-3-3 isn’t getting the job done. Xherdan Shaqiri is capable of playing as the focal attacking point of midfield, but his defensive capabilities are to be desired.