Gini Wijnaldum contract update from Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool ‘are still waiting’

Our impression of the situation with Gini Wijnaldum is that the Dutchman will depart this summer on a free transfer.

The Dutchman has been a loyal servant to us since arriving in 2016 and we’ll hold no grudges – but would quite like a confirmation of the news rather than having to wait until the summer before finding out the obvious.

Fabrizio Romano states Liverpool are still waiting on a response from Gini for the offer made to him in December.

There’s still no agreement between Wijnaldum and Liverpool to extend the contract. Last bid was made in early December, Gini has not accepted yet. It’s getting complicated after 7 months of negotiations… Liverpool are still waiting for the definitive answer. 🔴 #lfc https://t.co/NHJi6rGAYe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2021

Wijnaldum’s performances since the turn of the year have been very poor, and we really hope the contract situation isn’t getting to him.

We imagine there has already been plenty of contact with clubs on the continent, such as Barcelona and Juventus – but fully back him to regain form.

In fairness, his team-mates haven’t been much better in the Premier League either.

In terms of potential replacements, we like the idea of Youri Tielemans at Leicester City, but reckon Brendan Rodgers will be charging an absurd price that potentially rules the Belgian out.