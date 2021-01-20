(Image) Thiago’s wife tells Coutinho he’s missed by Liverpool star in Q&A

Thiago Alcantara’s wife, Julia Vigas, has told former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and wife Aine they’re missed, following their separation after both players left Bayern Munich last summer.

The four made fast friends in Germany, often sharing photographs and videos on social media of them and their families enjoying fun times together (before the pandemic).

Taking part in a live Q&A on Instagram, Vigas answered a question about the Couthinhos, saying her and Thiago miss them both – leading to a Liverpool fan asking Philippe to ‘come home’.

Take a look at the image below:

Thiago’s wife on Instagram, come home philippe🤧 pic.twitter.com/CQ3PptjUyl — Eoin (@lfceoin_) January 19, 2021