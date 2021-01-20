(Images) Fernando Torres has a new look – and the memes are glorious

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has clearly spent some time working out since hanging up his boots in 2019.

The Spaniard shared a few photographs of himself on social media yesterday to announce his new ambassador role at AW8 in Southeast Asia.

Torres’ new physique obviously caught the attention of Twitter users and the memes have been steadily flowing ever since.

From jokes of ‘Juan Cena’ to those four lads and doge, almost every contemporary Internet joke has been made at El Nino’s expense – we’re sure he won’t mind, though!

Take a look at the images below for some cheap laughs:

