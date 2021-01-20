Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will still attack the Premier League title

In his pre-Burnley press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about his ‘attack the title’ one-liner from before the 2020/21 Premier League season kicked off.

The boss initially laughed as the journalist asked his question, but did offer a response.

Despite Liverpool’s dip in form of late, Klopp insists the Reds will still ‘attack’ the title and explained that a few bad games don’t usually define a season.

“[We need to be] close to perfection. There is no perfect season it is just dealing with the situation and the amount of games. All the teams had a dip here and there. Some sorted it. I understand the need to talk about it but we can’t change it in a minute,” he said, in response to the journalist’s question.

Take a look at Paul Gorst’s tweet below for the boss’ full quote on the Reds’ title challenge:

Klopp: "You can imagine the day is 24 hours and we think about a lot of stuff. Most of the things the public thinks of we do as well but we have to be calm. No catastrophe, just not perfect. Need to be as good as we can be." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 20, 2021

As ever, Klopp is spot on – Liverpool haven’t been playing well of late, but it’s not a disaster – to win a title you need to be relatively great over the course of an entire season.

That being said, hopefully the rough patch we’re currently enduring is over sooner rather than later!