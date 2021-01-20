Klopp issues Jota injury update; forward is “a few weeks away – not one or two”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a slight update on the fitness of forward Diogo Jota.

Speaking in his pre-Burnley press conference, the boss said the forward is still “a few weeks away – not one or two“.

It’s not the update Liverpool fans were hoping for, with the Reds desperate for reinforcements up top amid a lack of goals lately.

See Paul Gorst’s tweet below for Klopp’s full quote on Jota (and Joel Matip):

This obviously comes as a blow to supporters who had heard chatter that Jota could be set to make an early return from injury.

The fact is it takes a while to regain full fitness again after picking up a muscular issue and Klopp isn’t the type of manager to rush his players back and risk further injury.

By the sound of it, we can expect Jota to be back on the scene by around Valentine’s Day – and we hope he’ll be breaking the hearts of defenders when he’s fit and firing once more.

