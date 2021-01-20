Klopp issues promising fitness update on Joel Matip ahead of Burnley clash

Jurgen Klopp informed the reporters gathered for his pre-Burnley press conference that Joel Matip is “in full training”, with the club yet to make a decision on his potential involvement in the upcoming fixture tomorrow.

The Cameroonian made his return to training last week following an adductor injury picked up in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with West Brom in December.

Klopp on Matip/Jota: "So first, Joel is in full training and we make a decision. Trained normal. "Diogo is a few weeks away. Will not be next one or two. He needs time. How much I miss him is not important. I am not allowed to miss him. He is not there and we deal with it." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 20, 2021

The 29-year-old was unfortunate to not make the tie with Manchester United, in which Liverpool collected their 7th draw of the season.

With Matip enjoying a longer period of rest, we’d expect to see the centre-half make his return to the pitch against Sean Dyche’s men Thursday evening.

Having the former Schalke man back will be an important boost not only for the defence, but also for our midfield, allowing skipper Jordan Henderson to go back to his favoured position.

Ideally, we’d have another centre-back brought in as a contingency plan, in the unfortunately likely event that the No.32 succumbs to injury once more in future.

Nonetheless, we welcome the defender’s return, which will help shore up the backline for the time being – who knows, perhaps the Red can maintain his fitness going into the second-half of the season?