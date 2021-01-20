La Liga pundit fires warning at Liverpool over rumoured defensive target

Former Premier League star Kevin Campbell has shared his thoughts on highly-rated Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, who he has warned will not settle for a bit-part role with Liverpool

The Brazilian centre-back has been linked with the Reds in recent weeks, as the club nears the end of the transfer window without having made a foray for any defensive reinforcements.

“I have seen him play quite a bit and I really rate him,” the ex-Arsenal man told Football Insider. “A Brazil international who is strong, quick, and still of a very good age as well.”

“Can I see it happening? Probably not,” Campbell added. “If he was to leave Real Madrid to go to Liverpool, he would want to start. He would not want to go there to be a back-up.”

It’s a fair point from the pundit, but perhaps somewhat dismissive of the ambition of the modern footballer.

While we’d understand the hesitance in joining up with Jurgen Klopp’s side whilst Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were fully fit, at the current moment it’s arguably the most perfect time for a centre-back to attempt to make the spot their own.

Our No.4 would be far from easy to displace, of course, though one may be inclined to argue that Gomez’s spot is fair game.

No disrespect meant to the young Englishman, who, at his best, would arguably get into the back four of any top four side in England.

However, as our recent injury crisis has proven, Liverpool are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements beyond Joel Matip – with that in mind, a little competition for the future can hardly hurt.