Liverpool linked with move for Italian midfielder to replace Wijnaldum

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who could be seen as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Our Dutch maestro is said to be headed for the exit door, with the Mirror claiming Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have turned his head.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, both Liverpool and Premier League rivals Spurs are keeping an eye on Barella.

The same report claims the midfielder’s contract runs out in 2024, suggesting a move isn’t yet on the horizon for the 23-year-old.

Speaking on transfer rumours a couple of years ago, before signing for Inter, the Italian said he’s proud to be linked with moves to ‘big clubs’, with Liverpool being one of the names mentioned.

The Reds don’t have any players in the current squad that matches up well with what Barella can offer, so he would bring something fresh to the table.

The Italy international likes to be in possession of the ball and help build counter-attacks, similar to how Xherdan Shaqiri would operate if picked to play in a midfield trio and not on the wing.

We at Empire of the Kop would urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt, for now at least.