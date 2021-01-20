Liverpool-linked wonderkid tipped for Bayern exit as contract talks collapse – report

Bayern starlet Jamal Musiala has been once again linked with a move to the Premier League, with Bayern unwilling to meet the Englishman’s hefty wage demands, according to Goal (via Sports Mole).

Liverpool and Manchester City are thought to be among the 17-year-old’s potential list of suitors.

However, one might consider the youngster’s reported demands of £100,000-a-week to be somewhat extortionate, despite his obvious talent, as the Bundesliga side allegedly have.

As such, recent speculation has suggested that Musiala’s wage requirements could be fulfilled by one of the Premier League’s powerhouses.

READ MORE: Depay comments open door for Liverpool move for £45m star Lyon teammate

We’d be extremely surprised if the club, or Jurgen Klopp, were prepared to sanction the outlined wage amount for the German-born midfielder.

Of course, if Liverpool were extremely confident that he could live up to the hype, our position on the matter may very well change.

With a coach like Klopp, the promising youngster would be in extremely good hands as far as his development was concerned, not to mention being at one of the most competitive sides currently in Europe (ignoring recent form).

We’ll be keeping an eye on the Bundesliga starlet’s next move, but we can’t really see Liverpool giving in to Musiala’s considerable wage demands.