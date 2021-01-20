Liverpool potential benefactor as striker eyes move to Champions League club – report

Liverpool are reportedly in line for a financial boost if Danny Ings forces through a move to a Champions League club.

According to the Telegraph, the England international is keen on linking up with a team playing at the pinnacle of the European game.

The same report claims Ings does have a contract offer from Southampton, but is eyeing up a move to a Champions League club.

If this potential move goes ahead – and it’s not a return to Anfield – then Liverpool are in line to receive a slight financial boost.

It’s not clear how much money this equates to, with the Telegraph report simply stating the Reds would get ‘a percentage’ of any fee.

Interestingly, it is speculated that Liverpool and both Manchester clubs could be interested in making a move for Ings this summer.

To be fair, the Reds could be in the market for a new striker should Divock Origi – who has been linked with an exit – depart the club.

Ings’ failure at Anfield can almost exclusively be put down to his unfortunate injury record at the time, maybe it’d be worth another go?