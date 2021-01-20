Liverpool still in the mix for Alaba with Madrid move yet to be arranged – Falk confirms

Renowned Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk acknowledged in a tweet that Real Madrid “are still favourites” to land Bayern man David Alaba, though Liverpool remain in the mix for his signature.

The Austrian centre-half is expected to leave the Bundesliga champions on a Bosman, with the club failing to agree a new contract for their wantaway star.

Update @David_Alaba: @realmadrid are still favorites. but also Liverpool @LFC are trying to get the player @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 19, 2021

With the 28-year-old’s dream move reportedly being the La Liga giant, we accept that Zidane’s side have the advantage for now.

However, while an agreement remains to be sorted between the two parties, Liverpool hardly stand as a poor alternative for Alaba.

The club are in desperate need of a quality centre-back amidst a defensive injury crisis, though it is expected that the Champions League-winner won’t part ways with the Bavarians until the summer.

Nonetheless, the Austria international is the kind of player – in a similar vein to Thiago Alcantara – that Jurgen Klopp can hardly afford to ignore as a potential transfer.

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Alaba would arguably help form Europe’s most sound defensive partnership, a tantalising prospect one might think, especially when compared with Real Madrid’s less appealing options.