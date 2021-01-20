Liverpool vying with AC Milan to get deal for French starlet ‘over the line’ – report

Liverpool are putting a great deal of effort into getting ‘a deal over the line’ for centre-back Loic Bade, as reported by Le10sport, cited by Team Talk (via the Echo).

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked to the Le Havre Academy product in recent weeks, with a potential move allegedly in the works as the Reds look to improve their defensive options come the summer window.

“The 20-year-old is enjoying an outstanding campaign for his current club Lens, starting 16 Ligue 1 matches this term,” as written in Team Talk. “Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to get a deal over the line due to significant interest from AC Milan.”

The highly-rated RC Lens man is being eyed by Serie A giants AC Milan, which could encourage Liverpool to speed up their efforts of attaining the 20-year-old’s signature.

As much as this report has raised our curiosity, it is worth noting that Le10sport are hardly the most reliable of sources around, so it’s perhaps one not to lose our minds over just yet.

That being said, it has become abundantly clear that the club do not function as well without proper defensive cover.

Dejan Lovren was not actually replaced last summer, with the Liverpool hierarchy expecting that things would be fine with just Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as our senior centre-backs.

Ideally, we could use a defensive signing immediately, but as the clock ticks toward the end of the transfer window, it becomes increasingly likely that business will be delayed until the season end.