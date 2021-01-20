Liverpool ‘willing to compete financially’ for Mbappe, even if Real Madird fund move by selling Hazard – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to go to war with Real Madrid over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

A new report in Sport states the Spaniards are willing to sell Eden Hazard to fun a move for the Frenchman and the Reds are ‘willing to compete financially’ to stay competitive.

As covered and translated by Sport Witness, the report claims Jurgen Klopp ‘bets heavily’ on the World Cup winner to ‘strengthen and refresh’ his Liverpool squad.

Hazard has struggled to reclaim his Chelsea form at the Bernabeu, so Zinedine Zidane looking to swap him out for Mbappe makes a great deal of sense, but how the Reds plan on financing a move for the forward remains to be seen.

MORE: Salah publicly calls out Liverpool for new contract; pledges “100 per cent” commitment to Reds

FSG are very careful owners and haven’t splashed the cash much in the past without big departures funding the moves first.

In any case, Mbappe’s current contract runs until summer next year and if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal soon, he could be available for a cut-down price.

Even if so, a discounted fee for the Frenchman would probably still break the bank.