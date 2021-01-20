Liverpool’s reign as World Champions set to end amid FIFA CWC decision

It appears Liverpool’s reign as Champions of the World is set to end as FIFA have finally come to a decision over the 2021 Club World Cup tournament.

The Reds beat Brazilian outfit Flamengo in Qatar at the start of last season to claim the crown, with Roberto Firmino fittingly scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win.

As the Champions League holders often go on to win the Club World Cup, Bayern Munich were robbed of the chance to usurp Liverpool because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But FIFA have confirmed the new iteration of the tournament will go ahead next month and the Reds will lose their illustrious title of world champions.

As long as nothing else goes wrong, the Club World Cup will get underway in Japan as Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC are slated to face each-other on February 4 at 15:00 CET.

Just like we did, Bayern Munich will enter the tournament at the semi-final stage and with the final set to take place on the night of February 11, the new World Champions will earn their crown.