PSG executive questions whether Mbappe suitors could afford superstar

PSG’s Sporting Director, Leonardo, has questioned whether any of either Kylian Mbappe’s or Neymar’s potential suitors would be able to afford their wages, as reported by France Football, cited by MARCA (via Caught Offside).

The futures of the Ligue 1 leaders’ stars are far from certain, with speculation linking both forwards with moves abroad.

“It is true that the situation is very complicated, but if PSG do not have the means right now to be able to keep its two stars, which team has the capacity to pay the salary of either player?” Leonardo said. “I don’t think any team.”

It’s a well-known fact that most, if not all, sides across Europe would dearly love to have a player like Mbappe (and, to a lesser degree, Neymar) in their squads.

The World-Cup winner is perhaps the globe’s most promising talent, and Leonardo would be right to suggest that the 22-year-old’s wage demands would likely remain considerable, if not insurmountable, for many, considering the current global circumstances.

The consensus at Liverpool appears to be that one of our prized front-three would have to depart the club in a big money move to free up room for a signing of the French superstar’s calibre.

Despite rumours of interest in Mo Salah from La Liga, we can’t imagine that Jurgen Klopp would be happy parting ways with the Egyptian, nor any one of our other forwards, any time soon – nor would we.