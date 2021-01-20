Sky Sports pundit claims Klopp couldn’t match Rodgers’ job at high-flying Leicester

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson made the rather bold claim that both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola wouldn’t have been able to deliver as considerable an impact at Leicester as incumbent coach Brendan Rodgers has.

Following a commendable 2-0 victory over league strugglers Chelsea, the East Midlands side find themselves at the top of the table.

“I don’t see Pep Guardiola or Klopp being able to do what Rodgers has done with Leicester,” the former Arsenal man told Sky Sports News (via Leicestershire Live).

Rodgers’ Leicester are deserving of praise for their efforts this season, particularly considering the fact that they are juggling a European campaign also – a factor that their last league-winning side didn’t have to contend with.

While we wouldn’t think to question the nature of the job the Northern Irishman is doing with The Foxes, eyebrows must have been raised by Merson’s statement.

Having transformed an average Liverpool team into world, European and Premier League champions, Klopp’s credentials more than speak for themselves.

That’s not to take any credit away from Rodgers, however, the German would be able to clearly point to his CV as evidence of the kind of incredible feats he can perform.