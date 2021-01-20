This Jamie Carragher ‘There’ ranking is maybe the best thing on Football Twitter this year

Well done Joel Hooke, for making our day.

The journalism student has made an hilarious Twitter thread in which he’s ranked Jamie Carragher’s use of the word ‘There’ on Monday Night Football.

While it might sound mundane, it absolutely isn’t!

If you click on the tweet below, you’ll be able to watch all of the videos – and Joel’s analysis of each one:

Rating Jamie Carragher’s use of *pause* “THERE” in his analysis.

A thread: — Joel Hooke (@joel_hooke) January 19, 2021

It’s gone so viral, that Carra has managed to see it himself and promised to never use the word again!

We very much hope he does – as iconic as the Stevie Gerrard ‘Yeah, of course’!

I’m never using it again! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 19, 2021