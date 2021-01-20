UEFA Team of the Year announced, and Van Dijk makes XI despite injury

UEFA has announced its Team of the Year 2020 which is based on votes by the fans (which often skews the results a little in favour of the bigger clubs and most famous players).

Two Reds make the side, including Virgil van Dijk and Thiago for his performances for Bayern Munich last season.

Despite not playing since October, Virg gets the nod for his role in winning Liverpool the Premier League last term – and likely his standing in the world game.

Josh Kimmich is named right-back ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, which annoys us as he literally hasn’t played there for years, while Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo make the side over Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – which is debatable but not outrageous.

In all honesty, we don’t care so much about things like this – but we hope it’s still a boost for Thiago and van Dijk.

Now, onto Burnley!

Sergio Ramos named in the UEFA team of the year for the 9th time, only less than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. pic.twitter.com/sspo9tg7ch — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 20, 2021