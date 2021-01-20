(Video) Brilliant van Dijk comp explains why Liverpool are struggling to attack

Liverpool have been struggling in the final third over the last few weeks and that may actually be down to an unexpected source – or lack there of, rather.

The injured Virgil van Dijk plays a surprisingly prominent role in the Reds’ counter-attacks.

Having the big man at the back allows the full-backs and midfielders to wander further forward, giving Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino more support up top.

With Joe Gomez also out of the picture, often forcing one or two of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson into defence, it doubles down on the lack of utility for the attack.

A brilliant compilation of van Dijk working with the offensive players has been created by the talented @CF_Comps on Twitter and it’s too good not to share.

Take a look at the video below:

Virgil Van Dijk – Starting The Attack pic.twitter.com/OGui2CAjZk — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 19, 2021