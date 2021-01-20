(Video) Liverpool on-loan starlet scores within ten minutes on debut

Liverpool full-back Adam Lewis, currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, has managed to bag within the opening ten minutes of his debut for his new club.

The young Scouser originally joined French outfit Amiens at the start of the season on a 12-month deal, but saw it cancelled after a lack of involvement.

Joke’s on them, though – with the 21-year-old already impressing in League One on his debut for the Pilgims. Lewis latched onto a low cross at the near post and finished with his weaker foot.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sunderland AFC):