‘Absolute Bluffer…’ Peter Walton savaged by journo as ex-ref backtracks on ridiculous Manchester City goal

We are fed up of talking about refereeing decisions this season – but it’s effectively what’s defining 2020/21.

That’s sad – but the introduction of VAR and the manner in which rules have been adapted has confused everyone – including the officials.

Peter Walton, an ex-Premier League referee, last night claimed Bernardo Silva’s goal for Manchester City shouldn’t have been allowed, before backtracking in the studio.

You can watch his lame attempt at explaining the goal below:

All eyes on Man City's first goal… Peter Walton discusses the Premier League's decision process to allow tonight's opener to stand 📚 pic.twitter.com/43bnWoLwLO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 20, 2021

Liverpool Echo correspondent Paul Gorst was having none of it, labelling Walton ‘an absolute bluffer’.

“This rule has been in for a while now so for managers and players to not know it…they need to,” says Peter Walton, who first said he disagreed with the Mings/Rodri decision. Absolute bluffer. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 20, 2021

There’s been plenty of other factors that have contributed to the current Premier League table, but the standard of refereeing we’ve received (and that our rivals seem to have in reverse) has undoubtedly played its part.

We keep on thinking we’re being paranoid, biased and everything in between – but then you watch stuff like this and end up shaking your head.

Never mind. We need to win against Burnley tonight, and leave no opportunity for the man in the middle to ruin it.