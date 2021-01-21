Bayern Munich announce plan to beat Liverpool to superstar centre-half

Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano for a number of months now, but there has been a fresh twist in the story.

As initially reported by BILD writer Christian Falk, Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has announced the European champions plan on signing the Frenchman this summer.

“We will of course deal with it, not only with this player, but in principle with all the positions where we want and need to do something,” Rummenigge is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Asked about a potential transfer agreement, the Bayern chief added: “It’s too early for something like that, he’s still a Leipzig player at least until the end of the season.

“But it’s common knowledge that he has a clause in his contract.”

MORE: Jurgen Klopp ready to sanction loan deal for Liverpool outcast this month – report

The full extent of Liverpool’s plans for Upamecano remains to be seen, but reports as recent as this month credit the Reds with interest in the towering Leipzig star.

With the departure of Dejan Lovren last summer and the frequency Joel Matip and Joe Gomez seem to pick up knocks, it’s no surprise the Premier League champions would be interested in a new centre-half.

Upamecano is an intriguing potential target, with it being unclear if the Frenchman would accept being third or fourth choice at Anfield – which would likely be the case, barring any unexpected exits.