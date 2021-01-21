Carragher hopes title race goes ‘down to the wire’ with Premier League prediction

Jamie Carragher has expressed his hope that the Premier League title race will go “down to the wire”, with the Reds finishing as champions once again on the last possible day.

The Sky Sports pundit has admitted that he is enjoying watching a more competitive season this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s men finding themselves six points adrift of the top spot and down in fourth place.

“From a Liverpool perspective, it was great to win the league in the manner they did last season, but you want to see a competitive title race and we didn’t really get that last season,” the ex-Red told Goal (via the Mirror). “We don’t want any team to be 20 or 30 points ahead and while I want Liverpool to win the league, obviously, I’d like to see them in the tight title race and winning it on the last day of the season in exciting fashion, going down to the wire.”

While we’d give anything to be in the position we deservedly found ourselves in last year, Liverpool must accept the fact that their title defence will not be as dominant as their title win.

This is, of course, due to a number of reasons varying from the side’s defensive injury crisis to an unprecedented season without fans.

Having the title decided in the last match would certainly be exciting for the neutrals, though a more than nail-biting affair for most Reds.

With the club on the verge of the second-half of the season, there’s still plenty of games to go and many more opportunities to climb back up to the league summit.

Tonight represents as good an opportunity as any to return to winning ways and get back on top of our title defence – let’s hope that things will be far less nervy than Carra’s currently predicting.