Dejan Lovren reveals Jurgen Klopp has been messaging him about Liverpool

Former Liverpool centre-half Dejan Lovren has revealed he’s been chatting to Jurgen Klopp in recent months about his time at Anfield.

Speaking to Russian outlet Sport-Express,, the 31-year-old said he got upset in his final season with the Reds because he didn’t play as often as he’d have liked.

In the same interview, Lovren also said something eye-catching which you may have caught wind of already: ‘Liverpool miss me more than I miss them.’

It’s an harsh and annoying truth from the Croatia international and isn’t likely to go down well with his former Liverpool team-mates, who we’d not blame for being slightly offended.

“No, I do not regret it. My decision in the summer was firm – to leave Liverpool, and I do not look back,” Lovren is quoted as saying by GOAL [via Sport-Express].

“I got upset last season when I didn’t play, but now everything is different. I think Liverpool miss me more than I miss them. Jurgen Klopp knows this, because we talk. He wrote to me recently: ‘We miss you’.”

It’s hard to imagine a world in which Klopp doesn’t maintain contact with someone he spent five years working with, so these private chats don’t really come as a surprise.

And to be fair to Dej, it doesn’t sound like he’s having a go at Liverpool – or making light of the current defensive injury crisis – in typical form, his delivery is just blunt.

Lovren did have some nice things to say too, praising Jurgen Klopp for teaching him a healthier work ethic during his time at Anfield – something he now wants to bestow onto others.

“It doesn’t matter if you play against Arsenal Tula, Lazio or Borussia Dortmund, the mood should be the same, that is what is why I want to show everyone,” he said.

“This is what I learned at Liverpool. It’s not just against Chelsea and Manchester United that you need to give your best. It’s necessary to constantly and consistently maintain a high level of football.

“So for me it doesn’t matter who Zenit meets – Spartak or Ufa. I give myself one hundred percent anyway. I would like to convey this approach to the younger generation.“