(Image) Liverpool v. Burnley team news confirmed as Matip returns but stars left out

Good news, Liverpool fans! Joel Matip has been included in this evening’s team by Jurgen Klopp to face Burnley after recovering from an injury.

The boss had a decision resting on his shoulders ahead of tonight’s Premier League fixture, with Manchester United coming up this weekend in the FA Cup – but our no.32 makes his return now.

Kostas Tsimikas also makes a reappearance, but unlike Matip will start the game on the bench with Andy Robertson assuming his typical spot in the starting XI.

In midfield is Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Jordan Henderson missing from the match-day squad – but he isn’t the only surprise omission.

For the full team news, take a look at the image below:

The team news is in, Reds! Matip makes his awaited return to the starting XI, and Tsimikas is on the bench. Thoughts? 💭 #LFC #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/YLR5ZGPE8u — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 21, 2021