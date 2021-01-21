Jurgen Klopp issues Virgil van Dijk injury update: “He looks really good”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided fans with a minor update on the fitness of star defender Virgil van Dijk, ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Burnley.

The Netherlands captain is now three months into his recovery and things are ‘looking promising’ according to the boss, despite no timeline set for our No.4’s return.

“I don’t know what is possible and what is not possible; I don’t think I’m the right person to judge that 100 per cent,” the Reds boss responded,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He looks really good. I spoke to him this morning, I had him on the phone – he is in a really good mood. So it’s all very promising. But I don’t know when he will be back.

“There are for sure a lot of stages still to go over or pass or whatever. That’s clear. I had this injury myself.

“But for the time we are in and for how long he is out now, how long the rehabilitation is going on, he looks really, really promising. But that’s all.”

While the boss’ comments on van Dijk are certainly promising it is important to note that the centre-half still faces a lengthy road to recovery ahead of him.

As Klopp pointed out himself, he had an ACL injury during his playing days – he knows what it takes to get through it, so if he sounds up-beat that’s a big positive.

That being said, it’s careful just how enthused Liverpool fans get with updates on van Dijk. Even in a best-case scenario, the defender could make a couple of cameos at the tail end of the season.

The goal for our No.4 shouldn’t be to get fit for us, at this point it should – and probably is – the target to get 100% prepared for the start of the Euros later this year.