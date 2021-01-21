Jurgen Klopp ready to sanction loan deal for Liverpool outcast this month – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to allow a loan move for Divock Origi, who has previously been said to be keen on linking up with compatriot Romelu Lukaku at Inter.

That’s according to Italian outlet Correire dello Sport, who also claim the Serie A giants have looked into the financial side of bringing in the Belgium international.

The same report also states the Premier League champions have given the green light for a loan deal, which Inter had previously expressed an interest in.

We at Empire of the Kop can see the benefit of allowing the Belgian to leave the club, given he’s fallen down the pecking order in the last year or so – but can’t understand why a temporary move would be encouraged.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s very possible even big clubs aren’t as flush as they once were, which would explain the reported enthusiasm for a loan deal.

It would be a wise move for Origi, with Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino now clearly ahead of him in Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield.

It’d be shame to see the back of him, given his important goals over the years, but our No.27 still has a lot to offer and could make a name for himself elsewhere, rather than wasting away on our bench.