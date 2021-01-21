Klopp delivers some fantastic news on ‘really, really promising’ Van Dijk that might explain lack of centre-back arrival

Jurgen Klopp is delighted by how well Virgil van Dijk’s recovery is going from the ACL injury that has kept him out since October.

The injury has essentially defined our season – especially since Joe Gomez, our other first-choice centre-back – also picked up an injury that ended his campaign.

Liverpool have chosen (to the dismay of many) not to enter the January transfer window for a short-term fix.

Their thinking is that by the time the player is up to scratch in a few months, perhaps van Dijk will be closing on a return.

“I don’t know what is possible and I don’t think I am the right person to judge it,” Klopp said, reported by RTE.

“He looks really good and I spoke to him this morning and he is in a good mood but I don’t know when he will be back.

“I had this injury myself but for the time we are in and how long he is out he looks really, really promising.”

Like Klopp, we’re not putting a timeframe on when the Big Man will be back in our defence.

Despite how badly we miss him, it’s crucial he isn’t rushed and only steps back on the field when he’s 100% fit.

He’s languid style and immense natural strength and fitness means we have no worries about the Dutchman becoming prone to such issues upon his return, providing no goalkeepers scissor his standing leg again.