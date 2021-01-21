Klopp says Liverpool cannot simply revert back to tactic that won us the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has spoken in length about how to get Liverpool back on track following our recent barren run.

We’ve not won in four Premier League games and in the process, thrown away a nice lead we had at the top of the table – while both Manchester clubs have continued to win in the meantime.

While it’s centre-backs we lack, given Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez’s absence, it’s in attack we’ve stuttered.

In fact, since bagging early on v West Brom on December 27, we haven’t scored a Premier League goal – which is fairly pitiful given the utter domination we’ve had in terms of possession.

“We have to earn the right to win through our commitment. This is what we are all about and I look forward to seeing my boys embrace this challenge,” Klopp writes on the official website.

“We come into the game with some focus on our recent form and I am fine with this. It is absolutely OK for those questions to be asked. When you are blessed to work at this club you know each and every performance brings close scrutiny. This level of interest in us is a privilege and it’s a pressure we should embrace.

“For us, even though we are aware of the questions around us, we must not be distracted by them. Our focus must be on the solution. We are our own solution. And, in this moment, it’s my job specifically to make sure we find a way.

“I have faced legitimate questions since the Christmas period which were often framed about ‘getting back to what we were previously’. I maybe have used this phrase myself – I wouldn’t be sure without checking.

“But really that isn’t the solution. The mindset for us should always be about looking ahead and not backwards. Simply reverting to what has gone before, no matter how good it was, won’t be enough in a league as competitive as this one.”

What’s imperative is that Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah find their mojo again.

Right now, the trio are not playing for each other. There is little in the way of clever one-twos or feeding someone else for a tap-in. They’ve all tried to work shooting opportunities and failed.

But they’re obviously still world-class performers and we fully back them to prove this very soon.