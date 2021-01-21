Liverpool dealt major injury blow as Jordan Henderson ruled out of Burnley tie with a ‘groin issue’

Jordan Henderson will miss tonight’s clash with Burnley after suffering a “groin issue”, according to Echo journalist Paul Gorst.

The Reds go into the game having only scored once in the last four league outings, also taking home three points from a possible 12, a record they’d desperately wish to change this evening.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Shaqiri, Origi, Mane. Jordan Henderson sidelined with a groin issue, I'm told.#LIVBUR — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 21, 2021

The good news is that Matip returns.

The bad news is that Henderson ruled out with a minor muscle strain. Big call from Klopp dropping both Salah and Firmino to the bench. Starts for Oxlade and Origi. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2021

The return of Joel Matip to the side comes as bittersweet news given that the Cameroonian would have freed up our No.14, allowing him to return to his favoured midfield position.

Jurgen Klopp has still named a strong XI to face Sean Dyche’s men at Anfield – with a few surprise changes (unenforced by injury) – but the loss of the skipper will be keenly felt.

We can only hope the issue is as minor as some journalists are suggesting and that the 30-year-old won’t face a lengthy layoff period.

However, the potential severity of the injury could rule Henderson out for several weeks, an eventuality Klopp will hope to avoid.

We’ll need the lads to bring their A-game without the Englishman around to bark orders and help drive on his teammates, particularly given how Liverpool are to entering the second stage of the season.