Man United ‘here to stay’ in Premier League title race after beating Fulham, says Ferdinand

Former Manchester United centre-half Rio Ferdinand has sent Liverpool a warning over this season’s Premier League title race.

The Red Devils returned to the top of the table following a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, moving to six points ahead of the reigning champions with an extra game played.

On punditry duty for BT Sports last night, Ferdinand said United are ‘here to stay‘ this season, citing Leicester and Man City’s movement at the top as a boost for his old club.

“Given the change in the teams at the top, Leicester and then Man City just before this game, in terms of the character and the mindset, this tells me that this Man United are here to stay, they’re here to fight for this league,” he said.

“They’re here to try and win this Premier League. Whether you’re going to try and win the league or trying to get out of the relegation zone, the key word is always momentum. Manchester United have that in abundance at the moment.

“They’re in a rich vein of form, players are gaining more confidence week in, week out.”

It’s unlike Rio to get a little overexcited, right? While it’s a fine thing to say six points behind United with a game-in-hand, we think Ferdinand is getting a little ahead of himself.

The form table suggests the Red Devils, City and Leicester are indeed staying near the very top, but the quality of the reigning champions can’t be dismissed.

Over the last few weeks Liverpool have struggled to really click into gear and rack up the goals, netting just once in the league since the turn of the new year.

But the Reds’ 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last month shows this is just a rough patch of form and we’ll be back to our best soon. Hopefully very soon. Let’s not jump to conclusions.