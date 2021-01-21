(Photos) Van Dijk hits Twitter to share cool training pictures

Virgil van Dijk has released another update of his training efforts as the defender continues his recovery.

The No.4 has been sidelined with injury for three months now, but all the messages coming out of the Dutchman’s camp pain a positive picture – though no official timeline has been set.

You can see the centre-back building up his strength in one of the pictures below, however, as encouraging as such updates are, we’d be foolish to imagine a quick return for the former Southampton man, given the severity of the injury.

That’s not to say that we don’t love seeing these kind of updates from Van Dijk – in fact, we’ll happily accept more to keep us going until his eventual return to the pitch.

You can see the photos below, courtesy of Van Dijk’s Twitter account:

The hard work continues.. pic.twitter.com/XGy2fqF9nG — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 21, 2021