RB Leipzig eye Origi loan move in bid to step up Bundesliga challenge – report

Out-of-favour Liverpool star Divock Origi is being eyed by Bundesliga challengers RB Leipzig, with the German outfit looking to bolster the squad for their continued title run, as reported by Bild (via Mail Online).

The Reds man has had limited playing time this season and would likely welcome a loan move away to build up form ahead of the delayed European Championships this year.

It speaks a lot of Jurgen Klopp’s current faith in the Belgian, who has only collected a handful of minutes in the last four league games, despite competing against a misfiring frontline.

With Origi’s contract not set to expire until the summer of 2024, we could do with sending out the 25-year-old on a short-term loan to help build up his confidence again.

At the very least, if the speculation suggesting that the forward could be set for an Anfield exit come the season end is true, it would help drive up his value.

Given the financial impact of COVID-19 on clubs across the globe, it’s likely that Liverpool will be relying on funds earned through player sales perhaps a little more than they will have intended.

As a cult hero, we’d love to see Origi turn things around this season, though it’s looking increasingly clear that he won’t find the game time to do so at L4.