Rebeca Taveres posts bewildered reaction to Fabinho carding after half-time scuffle

Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, expressed her surprise – as we imagine many of you were – at the decision to award Fabinho a yellow card after a clash of bodies between the Brazilian and John Barnes.

The Burnley man had been clipped by the No.3, immediately taking the opportunity to flop to the Anfield turf.

Come on!!!!!!! Reallyyyyy ?! — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) January 21, 2021

With Jurgen Klopp heading to the tunnel, referee Mike Dean called the players back to analyse the incident via VAR, bizarrely awarding Fabinho a card before the incident had been fully examined.

The 27-year-old’s partner was every single one of us watching the moment unfold, though, given the quality of recent officiating, it’s hardly a decision that massively surprises us at this point.

Hopefully the Reds can take the passion ignited at the end of the first 45 and put it into the second-half, with the tie still goalless at the time of writing.

The former Monaco man will have to be careful, however, with Sean Dyche’s men likely keen to exploit the card.