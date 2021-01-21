‘There will be goals around the corner’ – Burnley goalkeeper wary of Liverpool threat

Nick Pope has refused to buy into the notion that now is the best time to face the reigning Premier League champions, with the Burnley goalkeeper emphasising that the goals will begin to flow for Liverpool again in the near future.

The Reds go into the tie in fourth place, having drawn three of their last four league fixtures and only scoring once since late-December.

“They have scored one in four and you kind of think there will be goals around the corner,” the 28-year-old said, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph. “I don’t think we will be looking in four games’ time and they have only scored one more. I think we have got to be wary of that.”

Our frontline may be misfiring now, but the shotstopper’s warning is one that should be well-heeded, despite the club’s current form.

Despite the nature of our current injury list, with the likes of Diogo Jota, and particularly Virgil van Dijk, a way away from a return to the pitch, there’s still an awful lot of threat at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal.

The return of Thiago Alcantara to the side, who enjoyed a full 90 minutes at Anfield on Sunday, adds a great deal back to first-XI, and could very well be the vital cog Klopp needs to get us firing on all cylinders.

Regardless of what errant thoughts we’ve let tell us otherwise, Liverpool will score again – we’ve got far too talented a team to go on a long scoreless run.

The loss of Van Dijk and co. is undeniably considerable, but solutions will be found and perhaps will bear fruit at Anfield this evening.