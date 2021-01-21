(Video) Carra nails it post-match with huge Liverpool “worry” after rare Anfield loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke about his former club’s current form for over two minutes after the Reds’ 1-0 loss at home to Burnley.

The centre-half-turned-pundit explained a “huge worry” at Anfield now is the consistency of the Premier League champions.

Speaking on Liverpool’s run of form, Carragher iterates that if the Reds are unable to turn it around they will see themselves slip behind in the title race.

Citing the forwards’ own self-belief, Carra said it’s hard to see where goals are going to come from after repeated slow starts over the last two months..

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports/Football Daily):

🗣 "It's a huge worry not just in terms of the title but in terms of the top 4." @Carra23 worries that Liverpool will slip down the table out of the running for Champions League football if their form continues pic.twitter.com/roLYwCcImf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021